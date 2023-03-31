...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Charles Ray "C.R." Hathaway, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A graveside service will be held Friday at 10:30 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. C.R., son of the late Willie and Myrtle Hathaway, was born in Pitt County on February 25, 1947. He was employed with Billyco Inc. Electrical Contractors for the last 18 years. In his younger days, C.R. enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, riding the roads, loud music, racing motorcycles, four-wheel drives, and the CB Radio. His handle was "Satellite Man." C.R. also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. C.R. is survived by his daughter, Renee Grizzard and husband, Billy; sons, Chase Hathaway and wife, Kim, Todd Hathaway and finace`, Aquila; grandsons, Billy Grizzard, III, Chaz Hathaway and wife, Madison, and Jordan Paldino; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Dimartino, Conner Grizzard, and Henry Hathaway; brother, W.H. Hathaway; sisters, Faye Hathaway and Mary Nelson; special cousin and best friend, but more like a brother, Rudy Lloyd and wife, Connie; and his special Chihuahua, Coco. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com