Charles Wilbert Spruill, Jr.
PLYMOUTH - September 10, 1936 - November 8, 2021. Charles W. Spruill, Jr., 85, of Plymouth, died November 8, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Tyrrell County, on September 10, 1936, to the late Charles, Sr, and Grace Brickhouse Spruill. He was married to Sandra Riddick Spruill who survives.
Charles served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He worked for Weyerhaeuser for thirty-eight years in the maintenance department. He was a member of Plymouth First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and was a former chair for the Buildings and Ground Committee. His passion was wood working.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Plymouth First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Rev. Paul Harrington will officiate. Burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Gardens.
Surviving is a son, Charles "Chuck" Spruill, III (Sarah) of North Augusta, South Carolina; two daughters, April S. Alligood (Brian) of Washington, and Rita Spruill of Plymouth; five grandchildren, Charlie Spruill, Elizabeth Ann Spruill, Benjamin Gurganus (Jessica), Joshua Gurganus, Sydney Alligood; two brothers, Thomas Spruill (Patty) of Columbia, Harry Spruill (Sharon) of Columbia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Myraline Reynolds and Ruth Roughton.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth First Baptist Church, 309 Washington St., Plymouth, NC 27962.
Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth.