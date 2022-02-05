Charles Vandiford

GREENVILLE - Charles Ray Vandiford, age 82, passed away Thursday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2022. He was born in Pitt County on January 10, 1940, the son of the late Raymond and Jewell Vandiford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Ray, his sisters Doris Tyson and Helen Vandiford and his brother, Wayne Vandiford. He married Mary Beamon on April 4th, 1959, and would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary in April of this year. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, and three children: Merilu V. Davis, and husband David, Charles Keith Vandiford, and wife Amanda, Julie M. Piantanida, and husband Michael. He is also survived by his sisters Frances Williams and Linda Teel, sister-in-law Joyce Corbett and brother-in-law Paul Beamon, many nieces, and nephews and his "adopted" family. He loved farming and was happiest when on a tractor. He began a career as a general contractor in 1972, when he founded Vanrack, Inc. It was a family business with his wife and children working with him. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with them. He was an active member of the Snow Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and was called Grandpa Charles by all, young and old. If you spent any time with him, He shared God's promises from the Bible with you. He will be deeply missed by all.
