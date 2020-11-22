Charles Warren

Charles Lester Warren
WILSON - Charles Lester Warren, 75, of Wilson, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Funeral was held Saturday, 12:00 PM at Wilson Memorial Service, followed by visitation. Burial took place at 2:30 PM at Bethel Cemetery in Bethel.
Lester was retired from Alliance One as a purchasing supervisor, was an Army veteran, and an avid golf and softball player.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Briley Warren; daughter Jacki Renegar (Chris) of Charleston, SC; son, Brian K. Warren (Kellie) of Walstonburg; granddaughter, Rhett Renegar; sister, Margaret "Tooter" McCormick (Wayne) of Greenville; brother, Clarence "Junior" Warren of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 2841 Daisy Ln N, Ste. E, Wilson, NC 27896.
Arrangements are by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N, Wilson, 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com .