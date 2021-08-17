Charlie Asa Alexander, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the age of 71, after a long battle with cancer. Services will be held in Scottsburg, Indiana at a later date. Mr. Alexander proudly served his country as a munitions and explosive specialist with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had also served as sexton of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church before retiring in 2014. He was preceded in death by his sister Connie Alexander Oaks. Mr. Alexander is survived by his children, Charlie Alexander, Jr. and wife Vicki, Christy Harrisville and husband Lars, and Tim Alexander and wife Christie; five grandchildren, Lily, Erin, Jacob, Shane, and Kendall; brother, James Alexander; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.