Charlie Haddock

Charlie "Bud" Adam Cecil Haddock
GREENVILLE - Mr. Charlie "Bud" Adam Cecil Haddock, 84, passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 6 am after a short battle with lung cancer.
The service will be held on Thursday, October 8th at 2 pm at the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mr. Haddock, son of the late Cecil and Reba Mills Haddock, was born on May 4, 1936 in a log cabin built by his father on farmland owned by his maternal grandparents, Adam and Maggie Mills. He graduated from Washington High School in 1953. A hard worker, he held multiple jobs. He worked at the A & P early in the morning, went to school and then returned to the A & P to work until closing. He also worked at the local Bowling Alley until it closed. With this work dedication, by the time he turned 16 he was able to purchase his first vehicle, a 53 Pontiac, which he paid in cash. He went on to work at other supermarkets in the Charlotte area and then relocated to Chesapeake, Va. where he worked at other supermarkets there. In 1964 he joined the Merchant Marines and served with them until 1970. While in the M.M. he was on tanker ships carrying supplies overseas to Vietnam, entering very dangerous territory. In 1970, he left the M.M. and returned to Greenville. After returning, he went to work at Grady White Boats until 1983. In 1983, he retired to help care for his ailing parents, until their passing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by all of his aunts and uncles on both sides of the family; a half- sister, Lucille Haddock Rose in July 2011; and a nephew, Daily Stowe in November 2019.
Mr. Haddock is survived by his mate of 50 years, Doris Edwards of the home; three children: Adam Eames of Ayden, Elisabeth Becky McDonald of Elizabeth City and Beverly Gail Combs & husband of Plymouth; four grandchildren; his sister; Rosemary Stowe of Raleigh; step-son; Walter Lee Edwards of Washington; special nephews, nieces and cousins; special neighbors; Carl & Ruth Miller; and his feline companions, Kitty Kat, Gray, Tommie and Whitefeet.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
