Charlie J. (Bruh) Harris, Jr.
FARMVILLE - Charlie J. Harris, Jr. (Bruh) was born 02/14/1949 and died 12/14/2021. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at Sycamore Chapel, Greenville, NC - 10:00 - 11:00 wake; followed by the service.
Charlie (Bruh) is predeceased by his parents, Charlie J. Harris, Sr. and Ada Gray Parker Harris; his daughter, Miriam Harris and his brother, Roland D. Harris.
He is survived by his son, Charlie Harris, III, his Sisters, Lillian Moye (WIllie), Charlotte Tyson, John Harris, Evelyn Boyd (Charlie Ray), Malcolm Harris (Anna) and La-Nelle Harris.
Arrangements by Rountree Funeral Home.