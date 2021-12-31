Charlie James "Froggie" Davis
GREENVILLE - Charlie James "Froggie" Davis, 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
The funeral service will be held Monday at 3 pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 to 5 pm at the funeral home.
Froggie was born in Pitt County on May 31, 1938, to Herman and Ada Harris Davis. He worked for many years with Barrus Construction Co. and later owned his own business, Down East Asphalt Repair. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jean Davis; son, Jeffery Davis; and two sisters, Doris Tripp and Edna Peaden.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Davis Hoskins; son, Travis Wayne Davis; brother, Clarence Davis; sisters, Nina Norris, Sue Morris, and Linda Green; two grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .