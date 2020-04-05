Charlie Shirley

Charlie Earl Shirley
FARMVILLE - Charlie Earl Shirley, a native of Greene County, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1926. Earl was a faithful member of Saints Delight Original Free Will Baptist Church in Ormondsville and cherished his church family.
Earl graduated from Maury High School in 1944. The following spring, he was drafted by the Army to serve in WWII, where he would serve in Italy, France and Germany, earning the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged in December 1946.
Earl returned to Greene County where he married the love of his life, Adelaide Holloman. They were married for 62 years until her death in 2011. Though he tried several occupations, Earl settled at DuPont Plant in Kinston where he worked from 1953 until his retirement in 1985.
Survived by his children: Rebecca Reagan and husband Russ Britt of Farmville; David Shirley and wife Lisa of Apex. Grandchildren: Holly Patty and husband Jason of Ogden Utah; Stephen Mace of Myrtle Beach, SC; Cameron Shirley of Mebane; Nicholas Shirley of Raleigh. Great grandchildren: Emma, Jason, Ruth and Mollie Patty. Sister-in-law: Joann Rock of Farmville. Numerous nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.
Special thanks to Vidant Hospice for their care and support, and Davon Barkman for his expert medical care, understanding and compassion.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Saints Delight OFWB Church, 4679 Ormondsville Road, Ayden, NC 28513
