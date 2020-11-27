Charlie W. Walters
BELVOIR - Mr. Charlie W. Walters, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 1:30 PM at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Conetoe UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the church.
Charlie was raised and attended school in the Conetoe community. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for 37 years with Carolina Telephone. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and he loved going to church and visiting with his church family. Charlie enjoyed going to estate sales and refinishing furniture. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lossie Walters and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Mizell Walters; daughters, Tammy Jones and husband, Johnny, of Courtland, VA, and Yvonne W. Burnette and husband, Steve, of Tarboro; grandchildren, Zachery and Logan Burnette and Zoe Jones; step-daughters, Elaine Jenkins and husband, Donald, and Mary Jo McGowan and husband, Connie, both of Greenville; step-grandchildren, Clint, Haley, Tracey Jo, Dustin, and Jessica; and step-great-granddaughter, Madison.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1412 Holbert St., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.