...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Charlotte Lotter Page, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 28, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2 pm at the Homestead Memorial Gardens by Pastor Tim Butler and Pastor Doug Weber of People's Baptist Church. Charlotte was born in Germany on August 29, 1937, and met her husband Joel in New York. They were married on June 15, 1968. While Joel and Charlotte did not have any children, they loved raising German Shepherds which they entered into many shows and competitions and won many awards. Charlotte was a banker for many years until health concerns began to impact her in 1987. Her life was marked by many medical challenges, but she and Joel walked through them together. She attended People's Baptist Church when she was able. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Joel Page; and her parents, Hons and Therese Lotter. She is survived by her sisters, Anni Kluepel, of Wuezburg, Germany, Herta Mench of Largo, Florida, and Hannelore Corless of Montauk, NY. Doug and Amy Weber would like to thank the staff of Avendelle Assisted Living in Rolesville, NC, for their care and compassion over the last two and a half years. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.