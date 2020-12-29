Charlotte Stocks

Charlotte Harris Stocks
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Charlotte Harris Stocks, 89, died Thursday, December 24, 2020.
A graveside service was held on Monday at 3:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Stocks, a native of Pitt Co., lived in the Stantonsburg Road Community for many years. She graduated from Granby High School in 1947 and was employed with Union Carbide for 31 years. She co-owned and operated Country Village and was a longtime member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Greenville where she enjoyed the Willing Workers Sunday school class and Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Stocks was preceded in death by her husband, William Van Stocks, Sr.; her parents, Thomas Gilbert and Ruth Smith Harris; and several brothers and sister. She is survived by her: son, William "Van" Stocks, Jr. and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Allen Stocks and wife, Kara; and Erica Stocks Evans; great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Kaylin, and Kinsley Stocks; and Jackson Thomas Evans; and sister, Peggy Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.