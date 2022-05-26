Chelsie Nicole Proctor, 31, of Greenville, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 16, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. Chelsie was born on July 25, 1990, in Wilson to Marvin D. "Mark" Proctor and Candace Rountree Proctor. After graduating from Hunt High School, Chelsie moved to Greenville to pursue a career in nursing. She completed Pitt Community College's Medical Assisting Program and then joined ECU Physicians Bariatric and General Surgery Departments. Chelsie went on to pursue an Associates Degree in Nursing at Pitt Community College where she was an honor roll student. She worked at the NC Department of Public Safety, a challenging but rewarding job, one which allowed her to make an impact on people during a difficult period of their lives. After three years with NC DPS, she accepted a new job as an OR Nurse at Vidant in Greenville. She was quite excited about this new opportunity. She was passionate and knowledgeable about nursing, loved traveling, and enjoyed exploring new and unknown destinations. She loved trying new foods and cuisine, especially from different cultures. Chelsie is survived by her sister, Nikki Tompkins and husband, Danny, of Hampstead; brother, Kelly Proctor and wife, Kathy, of Wilson; mother, Candace Rountree Proctor; grandparents, Richard "Dick" Rountree, Jr. and Wilhelmina Rountree, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her adorable dog, Biggie. She was preceded in death by her beloved father and hero, Mark Proctor. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Chelsie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, North Carolina 27612 or by calling 800-272-3900. Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.