Cheryl Muzzarelli Davis

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Thursday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Cheryl Davis (61) from Greenville, NC passed away on June 4, 2023 surrounded by family who loved her. Cheryl was born October 8, 1961 to Bob and Mary Muzzarelli, as the first of three sisters. Cheryl was a loving, caring and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. Cheryl graduated from East Carolina University where she met her eventual husband, Charles Davis. Charles and Cheryl married in 1985 and they recently celebrated 38 years of marriage! Cheryl retired from her professional career in 2020 after serving others with mental disabilities at Caswell Center for 37 years. In addition to her parents and husband, Cheryl is also survived by her daughter, Elizabeth McConnell and spouse, Evan; son, Robert Davis and spouse, Stephanie; sisters, Lisa Shepherd and spouse, Wesley, Robin Johnson and spouse, Randy; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Cheryl's pride and joy were her two grandchildren, Ethan McConnell (2) and Patricia Davis (1), and loved spending time singing to them and baking with them. In her free time Cheryl loved spending time in the pool, dancing, singing in her local choir, and most importantly, enjoying time with her friends and family, whom she loved deeply. Cheryl had a very kind soul whose impact will be forever felt by her family. She was an incredibly selfless person and her passing has left an unfillable gap in the hearts of those that loved her. Her ability to sacrifice, provide support, forgive and love will be forever engrained in all who knew her. A celebration of life service will take place at 11 A.M. on Friday, June 9th at St. Peter Catholic Church with a small reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to Pitt County Council on Aging (an organization Cheryl volunteered with - https://www.pittcoa.com/donate/) or your charity of choice in Cheryl's name. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.