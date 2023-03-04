Cherylene Bowen "Cheryl" Parker

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Cherylene Bowen Parker, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 24, 2023 and is now at peace. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 5 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Ayden at 3 PM. Visitation will be from 2 - 3 PM at the funeral home. She was born on July 8, 1958 to parents, Willis Earl Bowen and Shirley Williams Jones. Best known as "Cheryl", she was a kindhearted person, avid Duke Fan, animal lover and never knew a stranger. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Willis Bowen; stepfather, Roy "Buddy" Jones; maternal grandparents, Albert Glenn and Christabel Williams; and paternal grandparents, Jasper and Verna Bowen. She is survived by her son, Kevin Parker and wife, Shari, of Norfolk, VA; daughter, Caitlyn Brotherton of Norfolk, VA; mother, Shirley Jones, of Greenville, NC; stepmother, Alice Faye Jones, of Vanceboro, NC; sisters, Windy Bowen-Horn and husband, David, of Greenville, NC, Brenda Bowen Blanco of Vanceboro, NC and Donna Bowen of Greenville, NC; two grandchildren, KJ and Khailie Parker, of Norfolk, VA; and most important to her, and someone she thought of as a mother, her Aunt Faye Weeks of Goldsboro, NC, who was always there for her. Cheryl also leaves behind two nieces, many cousins, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or your closet substance abuse center. If you suspect a family member of substance abuse, please take action as soon as you know. You could save a life. The North Carolina Alcohol and Drug hotline is 1-800-688-4232. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden N.C.