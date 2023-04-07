Mrs. Chloe Marie Peters Crumpler, 86, entered into eternal peace and joy in the presence of her Savior; Jesus Christ, at her home on March 30, 2023, in Greenville, North Carolina. The funeral service was Monday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. A burial service immediately followed the funeral service at Pinewood Memorial Park. Chloe, daughter of the late Lawrence and Beatrice Peters, was born on December 4, 1936. She grew up in Marion, North Carolina and later moved to Nebo, North Carolina in McDowell County. She graduated from Nebo High School in 1954. After high school she attended and graduated from Floral McDonald College in 1958 and started her teaching career at Bennett High School. Chloe met the love of her life, Woody Crumpler, while attending college and they eventually married. Shortly after marriage they moved to Whiteville, North Carolina and later a job transfer for Woody to Williamston, North Carolina. She taught at Bear Grass High School for three years before another job transfer for Woody moved their family to Greenville, North Carolina in 1966. From 1966 to 1978, Chloe spent her time raising their family and involvement in various church and community activities. In 1978, Chloe began working towards a medical technology degree and graduated in 1980 from East Carolina University. After graduation she began working at Pitt County Memorial Hospital, now known as ECU Health Medical Center, for 25 years as a Neonatal Laboratory Technician before retirement in 2005. All who knew Chloe knew she lived for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as close friends both new and long time. She is remembered by her sweet demeanor with others, time gardening, taking trips to Ocean Isle beach with her husband, and enjoying boating on the Tar River with her family. She particularly enjoyed watching her sons and grandsons competing in sporting events and their college baseball games. Chloe was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, North Carolina. Chloe is survived by her husband Woodard "Woody" Crumpler of 63 years of marriage, her two sons Marshall Crumpler and wife Vicki of Wilson, North Carolina and David Crumpler and wife Shari of Greenville, North Carolina; sister Maxine Buchanan of Marion, North Carolina; and sister Marzella Revis of Nebo, North Carolina; and brother Vernon Peters of Nebo, North Carolina; grandchildren Zac Crumpler and wife Miranda and great-grandchildren Sawyer, Nora Kate, Adaline, and Bowen of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Jordan Crumpler and wife Janet of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Michael Crumpler and girlfriend, Mackenzie Wheeler of Greenville, North Carolina. The family would like to thank Barbara Williams and her dedicated team of care givers Aisha, Beryl, Evelyn, Towanda, Sharee, Ella, and Beatrice who provided care and dignity to Chloe and her family over the last several months. Additionally, they would like to thank health care team from Community Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made to: Youth Program of The First Presbyterian Church located at 1400 South Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858, Brian Dilday, Youth Director or a charitable organization of one's choice. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.