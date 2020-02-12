Chris Hardee
GREENVILLE - Chris Hardee died Friday, February 7, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Pitt Co. graduating from DH Conley High School and going on to receive a 2 year degree from Pitt Community College.
He leaves behind his son Riley, the light of his life, who is living in Wendell so far from his daddy. Chris was mourning his son as there was no visitation from Chris to watch his son grow, which weighed on his soul so heavy.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Annie (Peewee) and Earl Cates as well as his paternal grandparents Clark Jane and Karl Hardee, his beloved cousin Karen Saulter Keeter, his paternal Aunt Lois Jane, and his paternal Uncle Travis Hardee and wife Ellen.
He is survived by his mother Frances Hardee of the home, his father, Wayne Hardee of Blounts Creek, identical twin brother Ashley, his older brother Mike and his wife Kris from Mooresville, maternal Aunt Kathy and husband Jackie Hardee of Stokes, maternal Uncle Randy Cates of Greenville, twin niece and nephew Brady and Taylor of Mooresville, niece Gabby from Terre Haute, ID, his close cousin Theresa, her husband Leonard Sawyer, their son Bradley, his wife Mary Katherine and their son Logan all of Greenville.
He leaves behind so many treasured friends and other family that only death could break their bond. Anyone who knew Chris was blessed. He was a very kind and generous soul. He was known for his warm heart and had a smile for everyone.
He had a tremendous love for any kind of sports especially softball/baseball. From Peewee league on through Conley baseball His love of the game continued with him playing/coaching for the Carolina Bargain Trader Magazine softball team.
There will be a celebration of his life Saturday, February 15, 2020 to be held at the Senior Citizens building on 4551 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 1-3 p.m. Other times at his home on Firetower Road.
God bless all who loved our son as your love was greatly returned by Chris.