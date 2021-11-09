Christine Rogerson

Christine Beacham Rogerson
GREENVILLE - Christine (Chris) Beacham Rogerson of Greenville, NC, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2021, surrounded by her three children. Although she had suffered with progressive memory loss for the past few years, she stood on her strong foundation of faith, and retained her love for others until the end.
The Funeral Service is Thursday, November 11 at 11:00 am, in the Wilkerson Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 10, 6:00-8:00 pm, and other times at the home of Ken & Pat Brown. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Christine was born October 30, 1928, in Pitt County, where she spent the majority of her life. She was employed at Fieldcrest Mills for 18 years, and at Burroughs Wellcome Pharmaceuticals for 19 years, retiring at the age of 60.
Chris was a member of Grindle Creek Church of God and has been attending Greenville Church of God for the past several years. Chris lived 93 years and touched so many lives with her faith in God and love of people. She instilled values in her family that will live on forever. We are confident that she is resting now in the arms of Jesus, in perfect health and with a sound mind.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, W.J. (Bill) and Lucy Whitehurst Beacham; husband, Coy Rogerson, Jr.; father of her children, William Earl Hudson; brothers Walter L. Whitehurst, James E. (Bud) Beacham, William C. Beacham and sister Mary B. Warren.
She is survived by her children Billy E. Hudson (Amy), Jack L. Hudson (Yvonne), both of South Carolina and a daughter Pat A. Brown (Ken) of Stokes. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Dianna Hudson of Wilmington, NC.
Chris loved all of her family dearly, but those grandchildren were all so special to her. Grandchildren include Troy Hudson of Asheville, NC, Craig (Samanta) Hudson of SC, Curt Hudson of Hertford NC, Michelle (Jason) Martin of SC, Tina Mobley of SC, Terry Angle of Greenville & Christy Angle of Stokes NC. Great grandchildren are Joshua (Nicole) Cunha of Utah, Jessica (Cliff) Ferguson of RI, Blake and Luke Hudson of SC, Jordan and Baylor Utley of Stokes. Great Great grandsons are CJ and Gregg Ferguson of RI. Chris loved all of her nieces and nephews and shared a special relationship with many of them, always trying to remember their names as her memory worsened.
Flowers are welcomed. If you would like to donate in her honor, please consider your favorite charity or Greenville Church of God, 3105 Memorial Drive, Greenville NC.