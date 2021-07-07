Christine Stocks Wilson, 89, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 2:30 pm in the Winterville Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Christine was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and an active member of Saints Delight Church in Ormondsville. She enjoyed singing at church and loved to cook for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Wilson, and two sons, John Wayne and Willie Lee Stocks. Christine is survived by her son, Mervis “Red” Stocks and wife, Rucky, of Ayden; daughters, Mary Britt, of Jacksonville and Pearlie Carson and husband, Wayne, of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Willie H. Stocks, Dalton Stocks, Christie Stocks, Tammie Stocks, Dale Mills, and Jessie Britt; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Stocks, Noah Mills, Andrew Stocks, Lane Stocks, Logan Stocks, and SaVanna Stocks. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.