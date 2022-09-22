Christine Tripp Langley passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, just ten days before her 94th birthday. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 25th at 3 PM at Unity Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM at the church. Christine was a Pitt County native and lived there her whole life until about eight years ago when her battle with Alzheimer's disease took her to Raleigh to be closer to her children. She was a founding member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church and was active there as a Sunday School teacher, circle and auxiliary member and in any other capacity where she could serve until her health prevented it. She was a past active member, past president and past membership chairwoman of the Greenville Christian Woman's Club. Before retiring in 1989, Christine worked for over 20 years as office manager for Greenville Family Doctors and was active in professional groups for medical office personnel, including leading courses at Pitt Community College. She always gave every endeavor one hundred percent of her effort, whether it was her church, her career, her friends, or above all, her family. Her faith was of paramount importance to Christine and she lived her entire life as an example of that faith. She had the real gift of genuine hospitality and loved to show her love and care for others through food, whether it be her famous Christmas goodie boxes, dishes for the bereaved through church, hosting out-of-town speakers for the Christian Woman's Club or just preparing a meal for her family. She always said that she was often happiest in the kitchen cooking for others. The beneficiaries of those talents were lucky indeed! She was known throughout her life for her smile and her grace and steadiness. Even in the throes of Alzheimer's, she never lost her smile and sweet spirit or sense of humor. Her inner happiness always shone through the darkness. She was preceded in death by her late parents, Josh and Annie Corbett Tripp; husband, John David Langley; brother, Linwood Tripp; and sisters, Virginia Morgan, Elizabeth Steig, Doris Beverly, and Anne Davis. Christine is survived by son, Rev. David Langley and wife, Mary Marcia, of Smithfield; Daughter, Judye Godwin and husband, Grant, of Raleigh; Grandson, Michael Langley of Benson; Granddaughters, Rachel Langley Embler and husband, Chris, of Clinton and Sara Godwin D'Ambrosio and husband, Anthony, of Greensboro; 6 great-grandchildren, Asher, Anna, Selah, and Simeon Embler, Karley Langley and Cooper D'Ambrosio. Memorial contributions may be made to: Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858 or Meals on Wheels of Pitt County, Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com