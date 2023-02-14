Christine Worthington Moye, age 89, died peacefully on February 7, 2023 at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. She is survived by her grandson Joel "Jody" William Moye IV and his wife Michelle; great grandchildren Joel "William" Moye V and Jillian Moye, granddaughter Jessica Moye; great grandchildren Joe Love and Jaxson Love, grandson John Moye Jr., granddaughter Viviana Moye, granddaughter Shiree Jimenez and her husband Ricardo; great grandchildren Victoria and Victor Jimenez; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joel William Moye Jr., her sons Joel William Moye III and John Blaine Moye Sr. Christine was born October 21, 1933 to Gideon and Bessie Worthington. She grew up in Maury, NC and was the youngest of ten children. After marriage she resided in Farmville, NC. She was a homemaker for many years and enjoyed cooking for her family. In addition, she started a career in insurance sales. She sold burial insurance for Wilkerson Funeral Home for many years and then became a field representative for the National Motor Club. Christine became the top salesperson and received many awards with NMC throughout her thirty-two years of service. Christine was a loving mother and grandmother, who taught her family both generosity and strong work ethic. She poured her heart into spending quality time with those she loved as well as provided a sense of worth to those around her. She did not hesitate to help others in their times of need. Christine enjoyed traveling which included trips she earned through her achievements with the National Motor Club. She also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, playing cards, and considered laughter to be the best medicine. A private memorial will be held with close family and friends. Donations may be made to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, Attn: Accounting , P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415 or any charity of choice. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.