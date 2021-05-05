Christopher Blake Smith, Sr., 57, a beloved husband, father, son, friend and Tar Heel, entered his heavenly home Saturday, May 1, 2021. Chris was the thread that wove together a large, loving family and friends who he felt were family. Chris was married to the love of his life, Ann McRae Smith, for 23 years. He was defined and driven by his love for her, and his children. He was the beloved son of Edward (Eddie) C. Smith, Jr. and the late Jo Allison Clary Smith. Born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, he called the Tar Heel State home his entire life, with the exception of the four years he spent at Virginia Episcopal School (VES), until graduation in 1982 when returned to his home state to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Chris spent the past nearly two decades of his life making Chapel Hill his home with Ann, though he split his time between there and the town that raised him, serving at Grady-White Boats in Greenville alongside his father and helping to form and lead Safe Harbor Family Capital. Chris was a pillar in the communities and in the hearts of the places he poured into with his time, his treasures and his talents. He was passionate about giving back to those who gave so much to him. He served on the Board of Trustees at VES, the UNC Health Foundation, the UNC Children’s Hospital Board of Visitors and the Rams Club Executive Committee. He was also the co-founder of the Carolina Family Office Forum. He was committed to helping VES and UNC continue to reach and shape students just as they did him. Chris and Ann’s involvement at UNC, in particular, has paved the way for others to create treasured memories on campus, in the Smith Center fitness center, Dorrance Field and at Chris Smith Field for generations to come. Chris loved the outdoors, and he was an avid advocate for the preservation of our parks and waterways. He used his role on the Sound Rivers Board, as well as countless hours spent mentoring and facilitating experiences for families and loved ones to enjoy outdoor sporting and recreation alongside him to help instill into others a shared appreciation for the activities that brought him so much joy. Chris and his wife, Ann, are invested in their church home, the Summit Church, and strong supporters of ministries that share their passion for sharing the love of Christ with the next generation including Young Life, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Athletes in Action. Anyone who spent any time with Chris Smith knew three things: Chris loved his wife beyond description, his children were the single largest source of pride in his life, and that every minute spent with them was an opportunity to make a lifetime memory. He built into his family so that they could continue building into others. His legacy lives on in them. In the midst of his painful battle against ALS, a disease that sought to rob him of so much, it never succeeded in taking away his ability to bring great meaning to every moment, whether through his wisdom, his wit or his unending optimism. That ability to see the larger, eternal purpose in all things – even in pain – was passed on to his children. In the words of his youngest child, Maggie, “If we did not go through pain, then happiness would have no meaning. This disease comes with sadness, pain, confusion and anger, but don’t try to understand everything, because sometimes it's not meant to be understood, but to be accepted. I love you with all my heart, and know that no matter how far away you could be in the future, I will always be in your heart and you will always be in mine.” He is survived by the hearts of the family who grieves him deeply: his wife, Ann McRae Smith, their children, Maggie and Blake; his daughters Gracie, Sudie (Evin), and Anna Kate, and their mother, Kathie Collins; his father, Eddie, his aunt, Jean Hussey of Indian Wells, California; his uncles Bo Clary (Linda) and Jud (Karen) Clary, both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and aunt Lynda Swann (Michael) of Lexington; along with his cousins Lanier Swann Hodgson (Scott), Parker Swann Wilson (Thomas), Kristie Corl, Allison Clary, Megan Clary Martinez, Thomas Clary and their children. In addition to his incredible mother, Chris was preceded in death by his daughter, Chloe Smith. The Smith family would like to thank every loved one who walked alongside them through Chris’ journey. They are especially grateful for Pam Mayo and Cathy Feole, as well as all of the caregivers who tirelessly loved and cared for Chris. And to those who did not directly care for Chris but made his life better with the supporting roles they played: Jane Bailey, Anne Dusek and Cameron Boltes. A private family service to celebrate his life will be held this weekend. A larger celebration to honor Chris and his life will be hosted this summer, details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chris’ memory to the Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital. You can learn more how to honor Chris and support the phenomenal work they do for ALS warriors like him at giving.massgeneral.org/donate/healey-center/. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.