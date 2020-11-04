Christopher Daniels

Christopher Michael Daniels
GRIMESLAND - Christopher Michael Daniels, 32, of Grimesland, NC passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 7th, at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 Mumford Rd, Greenville NC 27834. Viewing will be held Friday, 2-7 PM at Roundtree Family Mortuary, 3152 U.S. Hwy 17S, Chocowinity, NC, 27817, Phone 252-757-2067.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be by invitation only. Masks are required for viewing and funeral services.