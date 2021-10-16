Christopher Fred Hall Carman, 51, of Greenville, NC passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021 with grace and strength after a courageous battle with ALS. He was preceded in death by his father, James Carman and Stepfather, Wesley Smith. He is survived by his wife Catherine Carattini Carman, and his mother, Elizabeth Elaine Smith, as well as his sisters, Bridgett Carman Mozingo (Eddie Mozingo) and Deana Carman Hill (Antwain Hill). Chris was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Chris’s passion for Carolina basketball was only matched by his lifelong enjoyment of Prince. Both brought him joy and cemented countless friendships with others who shared the same passion and good-natured rivalries with those who did not. His many years of greeting the public at the Kroger and Harris Teeter stores made him a friend and familiar face to many people. Chris was a devoted father to Jessica Carman Hudson (James Hudson), Taylor Crawford (Jay Crawford), Josh Carattini, Jason Carattini, and Nick Carattini (Tricia Carattini). Chris was blessed to have been a loving grandfather to seven beautiful grandchildren. Respects can be made on October 24, 2021 at Open Door Church in Winterville, NC, with visitation at 2 pm and a service following at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers Chris requested in his last moments donations be made to the ALS foundation.
