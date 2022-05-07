It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher Lee Edwards, 39, of Greenville on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Entombment will be private in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Christopher, from an early age, had a great love for plants and the outdoors. This led him to his career in Horticulture Science. He was happiest designing landscapes and watching his flowers grow. He had such a green thumb and was known to many as "The Plant Whisperer." Christopher had such a kind and gentle heart. When asked to provide care for others, he never hesitated, no matter how big or small the task. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William A. Evans, Jr. and Olivia K. Evans; paternal grandfather, Leroy H. Edwards, Sr.; and sister, Christin Brady. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lisa E. Brown and husband, Michael Brown, of Richlands; father, Leroy H. Edwards, Jr. and Phyllis Jones of Greenville; paternal grandmother, Rose Edwards of Greenville; a very special aunt, Kelli E. Lewis and husband, Joel; uncles, David C. Evans and wife, Sheryl, and Michael Edwards and Joy Williams; and step-sisters, Lauren Brown and Avery Brown. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.