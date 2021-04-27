Churchill Briley, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 24, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born December 10, 1940 to the late Herman and Thelma Briley, Churchill spent his early years in Pitt County, before moving to Martin County to complete high school. As perhaps the biggest turning point of his life, it was there that he met his great love, Alice Keel. Churchill and Alice married on August 9, 1959, and made their home in Robersonville, NC, where they raised their two children, Lee, and Charlene. Churchill and Alice opened their home to anyone in need of a good meal and fellowship, housed those in need of a roof over their head, and continually added on to their home to provide more space for gatherings of their large and extended family. They were also known for the playful banter between them that defined their relationship, and their marriage was a model of love and companionship that endured and thrived for 61 years. After high school, Churchill attended East Carolina University where he completed a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Science Education. Accepting his first teaching job at Williamston High School, Churchill would become a long-time educator and coach across Martin County, and without a doubt, left a profound mark on the future careers of so many of his students. Known for his unique style and classroom antics, Churchill added a simple “THINK!” at the end of every test and used the “Briley way” to engage every student that passed through his classroom doors. When not in the classroom, he could always be found tutoring chemistry, biology, and physics in his home to anyone that needed a little help, including his own grandchildren and their friends in his later years. As he was a leader in education, he was similarly a quiet leader in other ways, serving as a volunteer firefighter with the Robersonville Fire Department, a member of the Robersonville Housing Authority, an elder at the First Christian Church of Robersonville, and helping Alice deliver countless “Meal on Wheels”. With his notorious green thumb, Churchill enjoyed spending time in his yard and gardening, and was an avid hunter and a very competitive fisherman. He passed on those hobbies as well as his many collections of antiques, glassware, assorted memorabilia to his family. Of all of Churchills many contributions and titles in life, perhaps his role as “Pop” to his four grandchildren, would be the one that he most treasured. Churchill and Alice never missed a game, dance, or graduation, and Churchill never missed a chance to brag about his grandchildren, and how proud he was to be a part of their lives. Pop was also known for spoiling them rotten, letting them do things that Nana had already told them they couldn’t, which still brings such laughter and joy as we reminisce. Pop continued to impart wisdom and life lessons with them until his very last days, and we all have precious memories of this great man to last a lifetime. Churchill was preceded in death by his father Herman Briley and his mother and stepfather Thelma and Charlie Rogers, as well as his brothers, Kenneth, Willie and Lawrence Briley, and sister’s Armissie Jackson, and Jean Dickens. He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Alice Keel Briley, his son Lee Briley and wife Kim, his daughter Charlene Briley Knox and husband Mickey, and his four grandchildren, Coty, Meagan, Holden, and Connor. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 8:30pm on Tuesday, April 27,2021 at Biggs Chapel in Robersonville, NC. There will be a funeral service on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00am at the First Christian Church of Robersonville, followed by burial at Robersonville Cemetery. A scholarship is currently being established in honor of Churchill that will provide funding to students pursuing a career in teaching. Please direct donations to the “Churchill Briley Scholarship Fund”, c/o Southern Bank, PO Box 369, Robersonville NC 27871. While his presence will be missed greatly, his legacy of kindness, education, and generosity of spirit will endure for generations to come in all those fortunate to have known him. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.