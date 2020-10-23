Claiborne Rowe

Claiborne Carr Rowe
GREENVILLE - Claiborne Carr "C.C." Rowe, Jr. passed away on Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020, at the age of 81.
C.C. was born in Windsor, NC on February 14, 1939 to Claiborne Carr Rowe and Elsie Chitty Rowe. A native of Ahoskie, NC, he graduated from Ahoskie High School, and later from East Carolina University, where he obtained his Doctorate in Education (EdD) degree.
While serving in the US Army and National Guard, he met the love of his life, Sandra, in Ahoskie, and they were married in 1967. Together, they made Greenville NC their home.
Being a passionate educator all of his life, C.C. taught Earth Science at Agnes Fullilove High School in Greenville, where he later became Principal in 1967. He then went on to have a 35 year career at East Carolina University, where he served as Assistant Dean of Men and later, Director of Disability Support Services, making great strides in obtaining and increasing accessibility for a wide range of disabilities on the ECU campus.
Upon his retirement from ECU in 2000, he continued to use his love of teaching to help students at Pitt Community College obtain their GED certificates until the age of 81. He was very loved and appreciated by his many students through the years for the time he took teaching them and for genuinely caring about their success.
C.C. was an advocate for education, an avid reader, and purposeful thinker, always wanting to absorb all of the knowledge that he could. He loved spending time talking and laughing with his friends and family, telling stories about "the good 'ole days", and taking daily walks in the neighborhood. He was known for his remarkable ability of remembering the date of any notable event in his life, and in other's lives, always making people feel special.
His great love of music, especially big band jazz, was apparent to all and he enjoyed the years he spent playing the alto saxophone in several local bands, including The Emerald City Big Band.
His only daughter, Alissa, was the center of his world, in addition to his wife, two grandchildren and son-in-law. C.C. was a true Southern Gentleman, with a gentle soul, and a kind heart, which was felt by all who knew and loved him. His gentle soul specifically resonated in his great love of animals.
C.C. is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Bostic Rowe, his daughter Alissa Grant, her husband, Mark Grant, and his two beloved grandchildren, Will Grant and Chesson Grant, of Charlotte, NC.
Due to COVID, a private graveside service will be held at a later date in Ahoskie, NC. Those who wish to honor C.C.'s life may make contributions to the Humane Society of Eastern NC, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834: www.hsecarolina.org or to Jarvis Memorial UMC 510 S. Washington St., Greenville NC 27858: www.jarvis.church/give established in memory of C.C. Rowe.
Arrangements by Garrett-Sykes Funeral Home in Ahoskie, NC. Online condolences at www.garrettsykesfs.com.