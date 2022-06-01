Claire Hunter Spruill died at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, North Carolina, Friday afternoon, May 27, 2022, with family and friends. She was a member of St Thomas Episcopal Church in Windsor, North Carolina. She was born in Greenville, North Carolina on July 10, 1983, and was recently active as an artist in Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated from St. Mary's School in Raleigh, and from North Carolina State University with a degree in accounting. She studied at Penland School of Craft in Bakersfield, North Carolina. Claire was preceded in death by her mother, Camille Beasley Soule and her brother, Brooks Beasley Spruill. She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Taylor Spruill (CT and Jennifer); stepfather, Dennis Soule; and by her big brother, Charles Taylor Spruill, Jr. (Taylor); her nephews, Brooks Beasley Spruill,II (Brooks) and Charles Jenkins Spruill (Charlie); as well as many much loved relatives and friends. Memorial gifts may be made in Claire's memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Windsor, 302 South Queen Street, Windsor, North Carolina 27983 or to Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jacocks Landing Farm, 1042 B Cooper Hill Road. The visitation will be catered by Y'all Eat Yet? and the menu includes barbecue, fixings, and dessert. The funeral services will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at eleven o’clock in the morning at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Windsor with the Reverend James R. Horton officiating. After the burial, a reception will follow. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral home of Windsor is serving the Spruill family.