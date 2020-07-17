Clara Virginia Cloud
GREENVILLE - Clara Virginia Cloud, 95, of Greenville, NC and Wilmington, DE, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held in Greenville at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns. A private graveside service will be held at Silverbrook Cemetery in Wilmington, DE.
She was born April 2nd, 1925 in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of Alfred R. Cozier and Clara Virginia Chambers. She graduated from Henry C. Conrad High School and married Harvey N. Cloud on November 7, 1942 in Richardson Park, DE, just before he entered 3 years of service with the Army Air Corps during World War II. He preceded her in death on May 28, 1990.
Clara will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was a faithful follower of Christ, and a longtime member of St. Mark's Methodist Church in Wilmington, DE. She retired in 1988 after 25 years of administrative work in the Dean's Office at the University of Delaware. In 1994, she relocated to Greenville, NC, where she became an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church. As an accomplished craftsperson in many arts, including sewing, knitting, and quilting, she enthusiastically engaged with this community and delighted in teaching her favorite crafts to others. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anna Chambers; and brothers, Ralph Crozier and Richard Crozier.
Survivors include a daughter, Joyce L. (Chester) Robins of Greenville, NC, son, Dutch (Harvey Jr.) (Ann) Cloud of Perkiomenville, PA; 4 grandchildren, Michelle (John) Viccaro of Raleigh, NC, Travis (Marylou) Robins of Vero Beach, FL, Jennifer (Rob) Bader of Carrollton, TX, Matthew (Ann) Rockhold of Garland, TX; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858; or to the American Lung Association, online or mailed to 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.