Mrs. Clara D. Tetterton, 93, died Sunday, February 14, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 5 – 7pm on Friday, February 19 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mrs. Clara D. Tetterton is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

