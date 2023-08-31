Clara Willard (Legget) Anderson

Clara Willard Leggett Anderson, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023. A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 4 pm in the Riverside Christian Church Cemetery in Grifton. The family will receive friends following the service. Clara, daughter of the late Roy and Lillian Leggett, was a lifelong resident of Washington. She worked for Carolina Telephone for over 25 years and attended Oak Grove Church of Christ in Robersonville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rudolph "Rudy" Anderson. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Singleton (Lewis); granddaughters, Brittany Brewer (Travis) and Kendall Singleton; great-grandchildren, Eva and Corbin Brewer; as well as her four stepdaughters and their families. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.

  

