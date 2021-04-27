Mr. Clarence Earl Highsmith, Sr, 88, died Wednesday, April 24, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Mark Church Of Christ Disciples of Christ, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held from 1pm – 6pm on Wednesday, April 28 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.