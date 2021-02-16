Clarence "Artie" Rawls, III

GREENVILLE - Mr. Clarence "Artie" Rawls, III, 80 passed away February 12, 2021, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.

No services will be held at this time. The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

