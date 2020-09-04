Claudia K. Mutherspaw
GRIMESLAND - Mrs. Claudia Kay Woolard Mutherspaw, age 67, a resident of Boyds Road, Grimesland, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, conducted by Pastor Travis Boyd.
Mrs. Mutherspaw was born in Washington on September 4, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Claude David Woolard and Katie Elizabeth Ormond Woolard. Mrs. Mutherspaw was a retired Nursing Assistant II at Vidant Beaufort Hospital. As for hobbies, her great grandchildren were her hobbies as she enjoyed spending time with them.
Mrs. Mutherspaw was married to Raymond Mutherspaw, who preceded her in death, May 7, 2012.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Rae Elks of Franklinton, N.C.; two grandsons, Michael Collins and wife, Leah of Greenville, Bryon Mutherspaw stationed in Italy; three great grandchildren, Kayden Collins, Keslyn Collins, Makenzie Collins; brother, David Woolard of Grimesland; and sister, Brenda Woolard of Washington.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Mutherspaw was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Mutherspaw; and brother, Harold Wayne Woolard.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington