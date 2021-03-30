Mr. Claudie Earl Stocks, 84, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Mr. Stocks, a native of Pitt County, was a 1954 graduate of Chicod High School and attended Pitt Community College where he was enrolled in farming classes. He served in the U. S. Air Force and was employed with the U. S. Postal Service in Ayden, retiring in 1993 after 32 years of service. Later he was employed for 13 years with Frank McLawhorn Construction. A member of the Grimesland Masonic Lodge #475 A.F. & A.M., he had been a member of the Pitt County Shrine Club and the Sudan Shrine. He was a devoted member of Salem United Methodist Church. Daddy was our world. He was a man of few words, but there was truth and wisdom in everything he spoke. He loved God and faithfully read his Bible every day until his eyesight no longer allowed it. He shared that he prayed for each of us, every night. Daddy loved our Mama and she loved him. His striking blue eyes and her red lipstick were a match made in Heaven and we are so blessed and proud to call them our parents. Daddy loved us and our families and we sure loved him. Daddy taught us to work hard and to try to do the right thing, and to also cherish all the time we had together as a family. He exemplified what it meant to be a Christian, a husband, and a father. Daddy loved his hometown of Ayden, where he worked all of his life. He could often be found at Grandma Ollie’s Farm, Bum’s or Pete Jones, Mr. Doug’s Barber Shop, or playing cards at the Shrine club. Our earthly father is gone, but he taught us that our Heavenly Father will be with us always. Until we see you again, Daddy… We love you! Give Mama kisses from us. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois Jane Hardee Stocks; his parents, LeRoy and Olive Sutton Stocks; brothers, Walter Ashley Stocks and Lamon Ray Stocks; and sisters, Carolyn Sue Stocks and Linda Lou Sumerlin. He is survived by daughters, Susan Stocks Draper and husband Matt of Clayton and Crystal Stocks Lewis and husband William of Greenville; grandchildren, Landon Alexander Draper, Olivia Claire Draper; Ethan Cole Lewis and Adam Tyler Lewis; sister, Patricia S. Higson of Greenville; brothers-in-law, Wade Sumerlin and Wayne Hardee; sister-in-law, Frances Hardee; and friends, Frank and Rita McLawhorn and their children, Curtis and Georgina and Jon and Marty Petterson. The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers; Melody, Delilah, JyLynn, Brenda, Mary, Dee, Ethel, and Bianca. They would also like to thank the CIU staff, Vidant Cardiology, Dr. Chen, and Dr. Galloway. Memorials may be made to Salem UMC, Building Fund, P.O. Box 218, Simpson, NC 27879. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.