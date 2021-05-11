Clayton Sessoms, 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep May 6, 2021. Visitation was held on Monday, at Joyner's Funeral Home from 12 noon to 1:45 p.m. A funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Morgan Daughety. Clayton was born on October 24, 1947. He was raised in Bladen County, North Carolina, a place he was proud to call his roots. He spent over 45 years years in higher education at Holmes Bible College, Barton College and retiring from East Carolina University with 21 years of service. He earned many accolades as a true servant leader and hundreds of students were fortunate to have had his counsel. He often talked about his students and how he missed them. Clayton loved BIG. There is nothing that meant more to him than family! His heart was so full of love for his daughters, Elizabeth Denton, Kelly and her husband, Michael, and Kathryn Buie; grandchildren, Lily Rose Lyndon, Michael Reece Lyndon, and Jacob Clay Buie, were his pride joy. He just lived to be able to spend time with them, and that he did! Clayton loved to plan meals with family and friends. And oh, the stories he could tell! The family started numbering them so we could keep track. He leaves behind his soulmate, his wife, Denise Sessoms of 34 years. They shared an everlasting love that will last until they meet again. He also leaves his sister, Joyce and husband, Randy, and brother, Ray and wife, Stephanie. Clayton was special friends with his mother-in-law, Georgianna Lavallee. He leaves also to cherish wonderful memories with in-laws, Mike and Linda, Martin, Mary and Rich, Yvonne and Steve, John and Teri, and Stephen and Kim. He had numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews he adored, as well as great nieces and great nephews. He leaves very special friends, Anthony, Eddie and Kathy and Randy and Susan. He was predeceased by his parents, Rowena and Floyd Sessoms, several aunts and uncles and cousins.Clayton this is your last story, #135. Fly high and Rest In Peace! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Clayton’s honor to the Hope Station, 309 Goldsboro Street, Wilson, North Carolina 27896. Condolences directed to Joyner’s Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net .