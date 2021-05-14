Clayton Vondrue Bass, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held Monday at 2:00 PM in Greenwood Cemetery, located in Dunn, NC, with Rev. Raymond Hoggard officiating. Viewing will be available on Friday from 1 to 5 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, no family to be present. Born in Erwin, NC, Vondrue attended Dunn public schools. He married the love of his life, Alma Jean Blackmon, on March 15, 1952. Their 69 year marriage was built on their selfless love for each other and their commitment to Christ. Their bond has been an example to many. Following their marriage, Vondrue was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He later became employed by the United States Postal Service, where he dedicated 28 years before retiring as Postmaster in Wade, NC. He was also a devoted member of Faith Assembly Church in Winterville, NC. Vondrue had a lifelong dedication to donating his time, talent, and finances to missions projects too numerous to mention. He loved to fish - especially fishing for bass on the Cashie River near Edenton or trolling for mackerels off the coast of Morehead City. He had a warm and generous spirit, was always quick with a silly joke, and had a special knack for giving the perfect (and often funny) birthday and Christmas gifts. His friends and family will miss him dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sharon Lee Bass, and daughter, Sandra Bass Palmer. Vondrue is survived by his wife, Alma Jean Bass of the home; daughter, Vonda Bass Robinson and husband, Les, of Greenville; granddaughter, Caroline Lassiter of Raleigh; grandson, Clay Robinson and granddaughter, Kate Robinson of Greenville; nephews, Gary McLamb and wife, Inge, of Burlington; Sam McLamb and wife, Teena, of Mills River and their families. Memorials may be made to Faith Assembly Church, Foreign Missions, 5005 Corey Rd, Winterville NC 28590, to support the work of missionaries across the globe. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.