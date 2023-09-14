...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Clellie R. "Buzz" Smart, Jr., 92, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023. His services are private. Buzz, one of eight children, was born October 22, 1930, in Waterloo, Indiana to Gladys and Clellie R. Smart, Sr. Buzz had many fond memories of his years growing up on his family's dairy farm. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954 and supported our country during the Korean War. In 1962 Buzz earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from Tri-State College in Indiana. After graduation he eventually made North Carolina his home, first in Gastonia and then in Greenville. He was employed by the City of Gastonia, North Carolina Water and Air Resources, Greenville Utilities Commission, and Rivers & Associates in Greenville. After his retirement he found pleasure in the town of Washington and life on the Pamlico River. Among his many pastimes Buzz enjoyed hunting, collecting guns, shopping for antiques, reading history books, and traveling. Buzz is survived by his son, Steve Smart and wife Carla of Wilson; daughter, Susan Wingate of Winterville; sisters, Dorothy Hays of Shreveport, LA, Sharon Wells of Angola, IN.; grandchildren, Kyle Smart and wife Danielle of Charlotte, Daniel Smart, Meredith Smart Gubernard and husband John, all of Greenville, Will Stafford and wife Paige of Winterville, Laura Stafford Stroud and husband, Coty of Kinston; great-grandchildren, Austen and Brayden Smart, Ada Stroud and Ivy Stafford; special friend, Mary Chandler of Washington, NC. In addition to his parents, Buzz is preceded in death by his brothers, David Smart and Larry Smart; sisters, Nancy Wilcox, Phyllis Hutchins, and Patsy Michael. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care given to him by the NC State Veterans Home in Kinston and his longtime caregiver, Diane Bell. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville NC, 27834. Arrangements made by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.