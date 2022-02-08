Clifford Pacenta, Jr.

WILLIAMSTON - Clifford Thomas Pacenta, Jr. (79) of Williamston, NC passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
He was born on October 13, 1942, and spent his childhood in Westchester County, NY. He enlisted in the United States Navy after high school and served four years on the USS Thetis Bay before being honorably discharged.
Following his military service, he spent time at Lenoir Community College where he earned his degree in Heating and Air Condition Refrigeration. Using this degree, he served as a Maintenance Scheduler and Planner at Burroughs Wellcome and other companies for over 30 years.
Cliff is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Thomas Pacenta Sr. and Sara Elizabeth Koelker Pacenta, as well his brother, Edward Pacenta. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jane Pacenta. He is also survived by his two daughters Vickey Manning (Tim Manning) of Williamston and Janie Bailey (Phillip Bailey) of Chapel Hill, NC. He had three grandchildren that he loved Jordan Fulford Austin (Tanner Austin) of Greenville, NC; Madison Manning of Williamston, NC; and Ethan Bailey of Chapel Hill, NC. He also loved his first great-grandson, Owen Thomas Austin.
His surviving brother and sisters include Kevin Rodgers (Karen) of Weems, VA; Mary Thode (Roger) of Vermont; Susan Alleva (Larry) of Park City, UT; and sister-in-law Jo-Ann Pacenta of Lewisburg, PA; as well several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cliff was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed golf, traveling, and cooking for his family. His love of cooking was evidenced by winning a cooking contest at the age of 14.
His celebration of life service will be held February 9, 2022, at the Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Washington, NC with a visitation at 11:00am and the service at 12:00pm followed by an open reception at the home. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
The family will be receiving visitors at 1210 Oakdale Drive, Williamston, NC 27892. Donations can be made in his honor to either; the Martin County Law Enforcement Association via PO Box 308 Williamston, NC 27892, or Tunnels to Towers via their website www.T2T.org .