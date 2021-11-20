Clifton Aldridge

Clifton Douglas "Cliff" Aldridge
GREENVILLE - Mr. Clifton Douglas "Cliff" Aldridge, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 after a brief period of illness.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2 PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Joyce Day.
A native of Lenoir County, Mr. Aldridge was born to the late Johnnie and Verdie Skinner Aldridge and was a 1954 graduate of La Grange High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served following his high school graduation. Following his military service, he briefly attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before transferring to East Carolina University.
He began working for Eveready Battery Company (Union Carbide) while attending East Carolina University and graduated in 1960. He completed his career with Union Carbide with 39 years of service, retiring in 1998.
Mr. Aldridge will be fondly remembered for his love of family. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and spending time at the beach. Additionally he was an avid reader and a big sports fan. Above all, he was incredibly proud of all his grandchildren and following all their accomplishments. A loving son, father, and grandfather, Mr. Aldridge will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Aldridge was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Muriel Bland Aldridge and a son, Clifton Douglas "Doug" Aldridge, Jr.
He is survived by Son, Rodney Gray "Rod" Aldridge and wife, Tonia, of Greenville; Daughter, Amy Aldridge Schramm and husband, John, of McKinney, TX; Grandchildren, Blake Aldridge of Raleigh, Zach Aldridge of South Bend, IN, Meredith Schramm and Mason Schramm, both of McKinney, TX; Sister, Judy Hardy of Greenville; Brothers, Vance Aldridge and wife, Sherry, of Kinston, Lloyd Aldridge and wife, Wanda, all of Kinston, and Danny Aldridge of La Grange; Sister-in-law, Faye Allen of Ayden; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Vidant Medical Center, Palliative Care Unit, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, Suite 202, Venture Tower, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835.
