Clifton Earl O’Geary left this earth for his heavenly home on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Fort Smith, Arkansas after a short illness. Clif was born on March 8, 1948 to Rosa Lee Eastwood O’Geary and David Earl O’Geary in Pitt County, North Carolina. He attended Winterville High School and lived and worked there or in surrounding counties for the reminder of his life. Clif was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Isabelle O’Geary, his son David Bryan O’Geary and wife Bobbie, his daughter Shannon O’Geary Lebakken and husband David, his sister Darlene O’Geary, step-siblings, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and members of Isabelle’s extended family. He is also survived by Isabelle’s children, Jeff Ragsdale and wife Cyndi, and Bill Ragsdale. Together, Clif and Isabelle have ten grandchildren, who he loved dearly. Clif was known by many in the community. He attended church at Rock of Zion Original Freewill Baptist Church in Grantsboro, NC. Prior to retiring as General Contractor, he was the owner and operator of Clif’s Body Shop in Greenville, NC. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam War era veteran. He was always available to help wherever he could and was a great father and a good friend. He was fun loving and loved to travel with Isabelle in their motorhome for all parts of the country and spend time with family and friends. Clif’s memorial service will be an old fashioned picnic and a short service, officiated by Pastor Ray Lewis, scheduled for Saturday, August 14, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Glenburnie Park (Jaycee Shelter) in New Bern. If you would like to attend, please bring “your picnic” food, drink, and a folding chair. A rain date has been scheduled for August 21. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Rock of Zion Original Freewill Baptist Church, 357 NC 306 Hwy S, Grantsboro NC 28529