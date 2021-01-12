Clifton Miller Lee 75 of Jamesville, NC went to be with his lord on January 7th 2021. Clifton was a retired millwright & elevator inspector of 42 years with Weyerhaeuser in Plymouth. A celebration of his life was held Sunday, January 10th, 3:30 PM at the Jamesville Community Cemetery. Clifton is survived by his wife of 55 years Barbara Martin Lee, daughters Tammy Williams (Jim) of Jamesville, and Rickie Kimbro (Chris) of Atlantic Beach, sons Rusty Lee (Stephanie) of Greenville, and Cliff Lee (Tina) of Raleigh, grandchildren Noah & Olivia Kimbro, Alexis Dominique, Jameson Warren, and Avary Lee, sister JoAnne Norris (Jerry), brother Shelton Lee, & many beloved nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Elijah Dalton and Lena Wells Lee, brothers Allen Lee and Nelson Lee, sister Sandra Mizelle and nephews Donnie Mizelle and Warren Norris. Clifton loved all animals especially his hummingbirds, smoking his cigar while riding his bicycle around town, carrying on amusing conversations with anyone that would listen, and maybe more than anything, his beloved cat Casper. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jamesville Fire and Rescue. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneralhome.com