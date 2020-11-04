Clifton Ray Williams
FARMVILLE - Cliff passed away November 2, 2020 after 3 years of declining health.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, November 5, at 11:00 A.M. at Queen Anne Cemetery in Fountain by Rev. Glenn Van Meter, Rev. Allen Van Meter, and Rev. Frank Cockrell. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
He was born March 13, 1938 at Lang's Crossroads, the first child of Margaret and Dalton Williams. He was raised at the country store there and had the joy of growing up with the Lloyd brothers.
He graduated from Farmville High School where he began his love of woodworking in Mr. Bass's AG Class. He enjoyed Mrs. Flower's lunchroom, his classmates, his football buddies, and watching his sweetheart play basketball.
Sixty-three years ago he married his high school sweetheart, Jewell Gardner Williams, and leaves behind their daughters, Cindy Cobb and husband, Tommy of Farmville, Karen Corbett and her late husband, Allen of Fountain; grandsons, Thomas Clifton Cobb and wife, Katie of Winterville, Jordan Corbett and wife, Amy of Fountain; and granddaughter, Jamie Corbett of Fountain. Oh how he loved his great grandchildren, Macey Jewell and Adam Cobb and Ryan and Emma Corbett. He also leaves behind his brother, Dalton Williams and wife, Judy of Windsor and sister, Elizabeth Moore and husband, Frank of Chocowinity.
Cliff's favorite things in life where his family, his woodworking shop (The Wood Butcher), and his country kitchen in the "Pouting House". He enjoyed gathering friends, sharing food, and woodworking projects. His in-laws, Lovelace and Odell Gardner, encouraged him in his love of wood and growing things. Mr. Gardner introduced him to quail hunting and training his own dog.
We want to thank our family and friends that added so much joy to our lives, especially Buster and Marie, Glenn and Barbara, Doug and Judy, Jr. and Nell, Sammy and Janie, Johnny Ray and Joyce, Angie and Steve, and Ron and Ernestine. He loved his Aspen Grove Church family. Our doctors and staff were a source of strength. We thank Dr. Hamstead, Dr. Christiano, and Dr. Byrum, for their love, care, and teaching.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Aspen Grove Church, 8455 Aspen Grove Church Road, Fountain, NC 27829.