Clyde Haddock Jackson, 67, passed away Sunday February 28, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Clyde was a native of Pitt County and a lifelong resident of Greenville. He graduated from J.H. Rose High School. He was owner and operator of Jackson’s Upholstery for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jarvis and Mildred Jackson. He is survived by his: son, Scott Jackson; brothers, Jerry Dudley and wife, Robbie and David Jackson; and his 2 beloved pets, Charlie and Gracie. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.