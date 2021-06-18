Cody Austin Conway, 26, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home. Cody is a lifelong resident of Pitt County, graduating from Ayden-Grifton High School and Pitt Community College with a degree in Horticulture Technology and Landscaping. Cody loved fishing, hunting, target shooting, woodworking, and playing baseball. His greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family. Cody was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Nancy Watson, Jasper Ray Conway, Brenda Jones and her husband, Mac Jones. He is survived by his mother, Tracey Watson Hopkins and husband, Mike, of Ayden; father, Jackie Conway and wife, Anne, of Winterville; brothers, Riley Conway and Chase Conway of Winterville; uncles, Troy Watson and wife, Michele, of Arizona, and Chris Jones of Texas; aunt, Lisa Harrison of Kinston; cousins, Josh and Kathleen Watson of Kansas; great-uncle, Allan Wilson and wife, Louise, and great-aunt, Nancy Peaden, all of Black Jack. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Greenville Recovery Center, 150 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite C, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.