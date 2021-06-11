Cody Lane Laster, 26, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 to 7PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Cody, a native of Pitt County, attended Chicod School and was a 2013 graduate of D.H. Conley High school. He had worked at Lowes for some time before becoming employed by D & L Appliance, where he served as their Warehouse Manager. Cody is survived by his mother, Rebecca Nadine Rhodes-Leggett and husband, David, of the home; sister, Katie Peaden and husband, Rob of Greenville; niece & nephew, Hudson & Mackenzie Carraway; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Galloway Rhodes of Greenville; paternal grandmother, Leatha Ablen of Hendersonville, NC; maternal aunt & uncle, Michele Rhodes Matthews and husband, Wayne; special cousins, Kristen, Aaron, and Kelsey Matthews; brothers, Brandon Gregory and wife, Andrea and Louis Langley; and great aunt, Charlotte Mills Cox. Flowers are welcome. However, if one desires to make a memorial contribution, the family requests that contributions be made to Wilkerson Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.