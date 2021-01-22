Connie Lee Glast
GREENVILLE - Mr. Connie Lee Glast, 78, died Monday, January 18, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com .
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Connie Lee Glast, attendance by invitation only and masks are mandatory.