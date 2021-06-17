Connie Rose Strickland, age 72, died Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home. Graveside service will be held Sunday, June 20, at 2:00 P.M. at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville by Rev. Donald Daniels. The family will receive friends Saturday evening at the Farmville Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Strickland of the home; daughters, Rita Owens and Denise Strickland, both of Farmville; son, Jessie Strickland of Bell Arthur; grandchildren, Corey Strickland, Tyler Owens, Kaley Sumrell, Jordan Owens, Logan Sumrell, and Ava Alan Eastwood; one great-grandchild on the way; and her beloved dog of 14 years, Coco. The family would like to give a special thanks to Community Hospice and Health and Billy OT; Phillip PT with Kindred Home Health; and Dr. Sujan Patel with Vidant for helping to get our loved one home so quickly. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .