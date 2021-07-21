Cora Money Faulkner of Campbellsville, Kentucky was born August 19, 1926 in Green County, Kentucky. She was the fourth of nine children of the late George William Money and Commie Sullivan Money. She died peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Campbellsville. Cora professed faith in Christ at an early age and was a member of Campbellsville Christian Church. She was united in marriage on November 17, 1946 to Raymond Tye Faulkner, Jr., who preceded her in death August 14, 2015. They have two daughters and one son who survive: Sherry Fickling and husband, Kurt of Greenville, North Carolina, Olivia Kirtley and husband, Dr. Louis Ray Kirtley of Louisville, Kentucky, and Raymond Tye Faulkner III and wife, Cathy of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren: Tye Fickling (Marjorie), Will and Clark of Goldsboro, North Carolina; Joel Fickling (Susan), Matts and Griffin of Charlotte, North Carolina; Wade Fickling (Beth), Gray and Thomas of Morehead City, North Carolina; Chris Kirtley (Katie), Rhett, Kathryn and Annie of Atlanta, Georgia; Andrew Kirtley of Menlo Park, California; Tyler Kirtley (Joanna), Ella and Zoe of Newton, Massachusetts; Ellen Huenink (Jeff), Maxwell of St. Petersburg, Florida and Sarah Bolhofner (Ross), Cora, Mark and Bair of Boca Raton, Florida. Her grandchildren were her delight and called her “Mom”. They spent countless days and weeks visiting “Mom & Gan-Gan” in Campbellsville and often taking long road trips with them. Her great-grandchildren were also frequent visitors and called her “Chocolate Chip Mom” because of her famous chocolate chip cookies that were dependably ready on their arrival. In addition to her children and grandchildren, one of her greatest joys was spending time with all her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. The family get-togethers were frequent and festive, filled with wonderful food, laughter and playful competition to be the center of attention. Preceding her in death were three sisters and two brothers: Agnes Warren, Annas Coleman, Lois McAnelly, Parson Money and Gene Money, as well as 3 nephews. She is survived by two sisters and one brother: Eleanor Hedgespeth (Lilburn) of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Sue Sandidge (Terry) and George Money (Sue Ellen) of Buffalo, Kentucky, along with 21 nieces and nephews, including Vicki Money, who was her “angel” caregiver over the past few years. Cora’s talents were many. She generously used them to serve and enhance the lives of others. She loved to cook, sew, quilt, make beautiful Christmas stockings for family and friends, host gatherings in her home, and generally make people happy and feel loved. She cherished her friends and shared her light with all she came in contact. Cora never let her age define her, remaining stylish and active into her 90s. There are many who thought of her as a second mother and speak fondly of all the life lessons and skills they learned from her. While she outlived most of her peers by many years, she remained rich with friends across many generations. Celebration of Cora’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Campbellsville Christian Church. Visitation begins at 11:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 pm conducted by Dr. Paul Patton and Dr. Joel Patton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the charitable work she loved and admired: Galilean Children’s Home, 712 S Fork Church Road, P.O. Box 880, Liberty, Kentucky 42539 (www.galileanhome.com) or through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home (www.parrottramsey.com). Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.