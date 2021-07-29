Mrs. Corine Godley Boyd, 97, passed away on July 23, 2021 at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. The funeral service will be conducted on July 31, 2021 at 2:00pm at St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 Mumford Rd, Greenville, NC 27834. The viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Corine G. Boyd, daughter of the late Isaac and Eva L. Godley, was born in Beaufort County on March 12, 1924. She attended Beaufort County schools. Corine moved to Pitt County in 1946. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Lee J. Boyd on Thanksgiving Day in November 1947. They farmed and Corine also did domestic work for Lois Briley. She was a Mother and longtime member of Whichard Chapel Church under Rev. Doc Flemming, as long as her health allowed. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty years, Lee (Bud) Boyd; a son Lee Andrew Boyd; a sister, Beulah Mobley; brothers, George, Jessie, Leroy, Willie, and Robert Lee Godley; three sisters-in-law, Ella Crandall, Mary Daniels, and Doris Harris; five brothers-in-law, John, David, Charlie, Bill, and Jasper Boyd; and grandchildren Kevin Boyd and Tracey Boyd. Corine is survived by three sons, Charlie (Evelyn); Herbert; and Bobby (Ruby), all of Greenville NC; sisters, Willie Mae (Elbert) Manning and Minnie Hopkins of Greenville NC; two brothers, Cornwallis and Sir Walter Raleigh Godley of Greenville NC; six grandsons; four granddaughters (Pam, Tammy, Kim, and Tonya, whom she called her daughters); seven great grandsons; four great granddaughters (two of whom she helped to raise, India and Mia); and three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Corine also leaves behind a niece, Jessie Godley Brown, who spent quality time with her; a special caregiver, Carrie Jackson; and extended family, Earl Clark and Robert Edgeston. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service. Online condolences at www.rountreemortuary.com.